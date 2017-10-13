Ivana Trump Clarifies "First Lady” Comment After Melania Trump Clapback

Ivana Trump wants you to know she's "First Lady Trump," not the "First Lady of America."

President Donald Trump's ex-wife made her comments on The Wendy Williams Show in an interview that aired on Friday, days after ABC aired a Good Morning America interview with her in which she called herself just "First Lady."

The U.S. leader's current wife Melania Trump's spokesperson had clapped back to the latter comments with a statement saying, "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

"I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump,'" Ivana, who is promoting her new book Raising Trump, told Wendy Williams. "I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is First Lady of America but I'm First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grownup kids."

When asked about Melania's rep's clapback, Ivana said, "I have no idea why she did it, 'cause I never said I'm 'First Lady of America.' Better her than me, frankly, you know."

Melania has not commented on Ivana's latest comments.