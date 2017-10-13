Eleven Returns in Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer! "Judgment Day" Is Here

Will's having trouble understanding what's going on with him, but you know who would understand? "Eleven would," Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says.
Can we take a minute to discuss Eleven's new look? Getting a lot of Ripley from Aliens vibe. That mop top of curls, that badass stare. If they ever get that Alien movie going again, well…call Millie Bobby Brown.
Looks like Will and Eleven are the keys to defeating the big new threat. "It's judgment day."
Gulp.
The official description for Stranger Things season two from Netflix is predictably vague. "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."
Stranger Things also stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Cara Buono.
New cast members for season two include Sadie Sink, Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Will Chase and Brett Gelman. Peep Montgomery's sick mullet in the trailer up top!
Stranger Things season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.