Rose McGowan's Temporarily Locked Twitter Account Spurs Hollywood Boycott

After Twitter temporarily locked Rose McGowan's account, Hollywood expressed its intent to boycott the platform by tweeting #WomenBoycottTwitter.
The hashtag was trending on Oct. 13, and several celebrities tweeted it along with a call-to-action to shun the platform.
Ava Duvernay, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Tamblyn, Kathy Griffin and Sarah Paulson were just some of the celebrities who tweeted about the boycott. Even avid Twitter user Chrissy Teigen—who recently used the platform to crowd source brown bananas for her banana bread—said she was stepping away from the platform.
But Hollywood's leading ladies weren't the only ones to tweet their intent to boycott Twitter. Many gentleman pledged to participate, too including Mark Ruffalo, Billy Eichner and Jeffrey Wright.
Check out a few celebrities' tweets:
Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017
Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn't properly capture my tone.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017
Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I?m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017
And for now, I?m off Twitter. I?ll be back with more to say soon. And there is so very much to say. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017
#WomenBoycottTwitter because we deserve it and so does Twitter. Shame on you— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 13, 2017
I'm with her and her and her and her and her and her and her...#WomenBoycottTwitter— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 13, 2017
Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017
I'm with you. And you. And you. And you. Peace. #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/iyedLECvff— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won?t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017
I'm in. Peace. Respect. Support. Going dark. Later ?s #WomenBoycottTwitter ??— Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) October 13, 2017
Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
My mentions since posting #WomenBoycottTwitter 3 minutes ago #thisiswhy pic.twitter.com/c1GKSmBu32— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow. And maybe even forever. #WomenBoycottTwitter— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
The boycott has sparked a bit of a debate across the social sphere. While some people argue the boycott prevents Twitter from having active users and profiting, others claim the boycott only drives more silence and that people should use the platform to speak out.
McGowan announced that Twitter "SUSPENDED ME" in an Instagram post on Oct. 12. Shortly after her post, E! News learned that the Charmed star's Twitter account was not actually suspended but rather temporarily locked and that her account had since been unlocked.
Although a Twitter spokesperson initially told E! News "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons," an additional statement was later made:
"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," a Twitter spokesperson stated. "We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."
The spokesperson also stated, "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."
McGowan wasn't thrilled her account had been temporarily locked and expressed her true feelings once she returned to the platform.
when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
Ever since The New York Times published an article detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, McGowan (who was mentioned in the article) has been tweeting about the Weinstein Company and sexual harassment; although, she recently expressed her intent to participate in the boycott.
What are you feelings on the boycott? Tell us in the comments.