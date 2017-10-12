Minka Kelly Slams Allegations She Ended Jesse Williams' Marriage: ''F--k Off''

If you ask Minka Kelly, she had nothing to do with Jesse Williams' divorce.

The actress quietly began dating the Grey's Anatomy star over the summer, months after it was revealed that his 5-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee had dissolved. Rumors quickly began circulating that Jesse cheated on the mother of his two children with Minka, until today when she shut them down once and for all.

An Instagram follower wrote on the Friday Night Light alum's social media, "I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing."

Kelly fired back, "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f--k off."