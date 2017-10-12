Lauren Conrad Takes Her ''Little Lamb'' Liam Tell to His First Pumpkin Patch

Oh, baby! Halloween just came early for Lauren Conrad and her little man.

The former Laguna Beach star-turned-fashion designer celebrated the arrival of Fall like any new mama should—with a trip to the pumpkin patch, of course! Lauren dressed her 3-month-old son, Liam Tell, as a furry lamb for the occasion and there's a pretty precious snapshot to show for it.

Dressed in an October-appropriate orange sweater and distressed denim, Lauren is all smiles as she sits among the pumpkins with Liam on her lap.

"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," she captioned the photo shared to Instagram on Thursday. Too cute, right?!