Social Media in Heated Debate Over Shoe Color: Is It Pink and White or Gray and Teal?

#DressGate? Nope, welcome to #ShoeGate.

Social media is exploding right now after a Facebook user named Nicole Coulthard shared a photo of a shoe to the group Girlsmouth. She wrote along with the pic, "Ok girls so my friend has just sent me this asking what colour the shoe is, I would say pale pink and white, but she insists its pale blue and grey. What do you girls see? Please tell me pink and white!"

Coulthard told Metro that her friend had purchased the shoes a couple of weeks ago and sent a picture to her mom to show them to her. In response, the friend's mom told her that "blue suited her."