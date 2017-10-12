Social Media in Heated Debate Over Shoe Color: Is It Pink and White or Gray and Teal?

The Dress, Blue And Black, White And Gold

Tumblr

#DressGate? Nope, welcome to #ShoeGate.

Social media is exploding right now after a Facebook user named Nicole Coulthard shared a photo of a shoe to the group Girlsmouth. She wrote along with the pic, "Ok girls so my friend has just sent me this asking what colour the shoe is, I would say pale pink and white, but she insists its pale blue and grey. What do you girls see? Please tell me pink and white!" 

Coulthard told Metro that her friend had purchased the shoes a couple of weeks ago and sent a picture to her mom to show them to her. In response, the friend's mom told her that "blue suited her."

Read

This Dress Debate Is Causing a Serious Divide in Our Nation: Is It White and Gold or Blue and Black?!

"She texted back saying they are pink mum, but when she looked at the pic she saw blue too," Coulthard told the publication. "She sent it to me and I was convinced they are pink, we had a big argument as she said I only said pink because I knew she had bought pink shoes so that's why I decided to put it up on girlsmouth."

Now the debate has spread to other social media platforms and people are going crazy over the changing colors of the shoe!

One Twitter user Jessica Pitocchi found a picture of the shoe online, a Vans shoe that only sells in pink and white. You can check them out HERE. So does that mean the debate is over?

What color is this shoe? Sound off in the comments!

