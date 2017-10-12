Supernatural Premiere: How the Son of Satan Is Changing the Show

Meet Jack, the son of Satan.

Tonight's Supernatural premiere was a lot of different things. It was the saddest (fake) goodbye to Castiel (Misha Collins). It was a prime example of the biggest differences between the Winchester brothers, and it was our introduction to Jack, a teen with more issues than it might be possible to convey.

But they're not normal teen issues, of course. They're only issues you can have when you're the day old child of Lucifer and a human named Kelly, and you sped through puberty to the point where you're now a teen searching for a guy you only heard about in utero while simultaneously discovering your love of nougat and your penchant for magically throwing things/people across the room.

Jack (Alexander Calvert) may be the son of Lucifer, but he might also not be totally evil, and that's where Sam (Jared Padelecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are having some troubles. Dean's ready to shoot, and Sam's not so sure.