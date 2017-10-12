Halloween Costumes for Kids That Are Beyond Adorable

There are a ton of reasons that having a kid rocks and Halloween is just another one of those blessed instances.
Not only do you get to share in the joys of stuffing your face with candy and bonding over spooky stories, but, most importantly, you get to dress that little nugget up in something adorable. Maybe its baby's first Halloween and you want to deck them out in a precious pumpkin onesie. Or perhaps your mini me is a bit older and wants to go full out in a badass Transformers suit.
Go as big as you want, but be warned: Cuteness overload is ahead.
Garden Gnome Costume, $37
Toddler Fish Costume, $45
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Deluxe Groot Toddler Costume, $24
Kids, gotta love 'em!
