Selena Gomez' Throwback Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Fall

A mini skirt in the midst of the brisk, autumn air?

You can do it…with the right wardrobe arsenal. To master what looks like the unachievable (or at most, what could be really uncomfortable for your naked legs), take inspiration from Selena Gomez, who brought a surprising denim trend back from our high school days.

In March 2016, the singer-actress arrived to Paris Fashion Week in two denim minis reminiscent of ones we saw during the heyday of Abercrombie & Fitch and Laguna Beach. Unlike current trendy skater skirts, which often feature buttons down the middle, Selena's selects slightly flare out at the ends.