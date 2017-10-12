Will & Grace First Look: See Jane Lynch & Andrew Rannells in Action as Suspicious Camp Counselors

Get ready for a double dose of hilarity next week, Will & Grace fans!

Why? Because Andrew Rannells and Jane Lynch are finally stopping by on Thursday, Oct. 19 for their highly-anticipated guest star appearances, and only E! News has your first look at the actors in action!

In the episode, entitled "Grandpa Jack," Jack's (Sean Hayes) estranged son Elliot (returning guest star Michael Angarano) returns with the stunning news that he has a son of his own, Skip (Jet Jurgensmeyer). More over, Skip needs help that only Grandpa Jack and Will (Eric McCormack) and provide. Yes, Will & Grace is taking on gay conversion therapy. And yes, Rannells and Lynch are your suspicious camp counselors at the hilariously named Camp Straighten Arrow! Check out the first photos of them below!