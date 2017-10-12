Will & Grace First Look: See Jane Lynch & Andrew Rannells in Action as Suspicious Camp Counselors

Get ready for a double dose of hilarity next week, Will & Grace fans!
Why? Because Andrew Rannells and Jane Lynch are finally stopping by on Thursday, Oct. 19 for their highly-anticipated guest star appearances, and only E! News has your first look at the actors in action!
In the episode, entitled "Grandpa Jack," Jack's (Sean Hayes) estranged son Elliot (returning guest star Michael Angarano) returns with the stunning news that he has a son of his own, Skip (Jet Jurgensmeyer). More over, Skip needs help that only Grandpa Jack and Will (Eric McCormack) and provide. Yes, Will & Grace is taking on gay conversion therapy. And yes, Rannells and Lynch are your suspicious camp counselors at the hilariously named Camp Straighten Arrow! Check out the first photos of them below!
NBC
NBC
NBC
E! News recently caught up with Rannells on the red carpet at the Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine premiere, where he gushed about having the opportunity to guest star on NBC's revival of the beloved sitcom. "It was so fun. That's one of those things...that sort of goes away for a while and you think, 'Well, that's over now.' The fact that it's back on the air and I got to be a tiny part of it was really surreal and so exciting," he said. "There was a moment when Jane and I were at the table read and I was looking at Megan [Mullally] and Sean and Eric and Debra [Messing] and I was like, 'What the hell is happening? How am I here and it's the four of them just reading the script and doing their stuff?'"
Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)