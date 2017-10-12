Pink Shares Her ''Silver Lining'' in Ongoing Harvey Weinstein Misconduct Scandal

Pinkhas a message to the women coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
The pop star opened up to E! News about the explosive scandal currently rocking Hollywood, where she candidly touched upon the "beautiful part" of seeing alleged victims come together in solidarity.
"I just talk about my experiences and the experiences I've had," Pink said in reference to comments made about Dr. Luke and the misconduct claims leveled against him. "I'm truthful. I believe in fairness, justice and the truth."
Despite never finding herself in a similar predicament, the "What About Us" songstress expressed empathy for those that have. "I've never been in a situation like the Harvey Weinstein thing," she said. "I don't know what that's like. You don't know how you would react until you're there."
Pink continued, "I love the silver lining is that women are having each other's backs and they're coming forward and supporting one another. I think that's the beautiful part of the trauma. Not to be cheesy, but that's the silver lining."
"The truth always comes out, which I like," she noted.
As E! News previously reported, authorities with the New York Police Department are investigating past allegations of sexual assault and harassment by Weinstein. His rep "unequivocally denied" accusations of non-consensual sex after The New Yorker reported claims from 13 women that the producer assaulted them. Three of the women accused Weinstein of raping them.
Back to our conversation with Pink, she shared an update on how 6-year-old Willow Hart is adjusting to life as a big sister to Jameson Hart.
"She's liking it now. When he first came out he was a total disappointment to her," she joked. "I think she thought babies were more fun. I threw the big sister party, I checked all the boxes and it was still an adjustment."
