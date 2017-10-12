Inside Beyoncé's Weight Loss Journey 4 Months After Giving Birth to Twins

Beyoncé just posted some gorgeous photos of herself to Instagram.

The 36-year-old singer gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter just four months ago and now she's showing off her stunning frame on social media. On Thursday, Bey shared a series of images along with a video of herself rocking high-waisted pants and a long-sleeved crop top shirt that showed off her abs.

So what's her health and fitness routine been since welcoming her and Jay-Z's twins? A source tells E! News that Bey has lost a "nice amount" of her baby weight by "watching what she was eating and being health conscious."