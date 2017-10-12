Inside Beyoncé's Weight Loss Journey 4 Months After Giving Birth to Twins

Beyoncé just posted some gorgeous photos of herself to Instagram.
The 36-year-old singer gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter just four months ago and now she's showing off her stunning frame on social media. On Thursday, Bey shared a series of images along with a video of herself rocking high-waisted pants and a long-sleeved crop top shirt that showed off her abs.
So what's her health and fitness routine been since welcoming her and Jay-Z's twins? A source tells E! News that Bey has lost a "nice amount" of her baby weight by "watching what she was eating and being health conscious."
As for her workout routine, a second insider tells us, "She did SoulCycle several times a week as soon as she got clearance after her C-section. She also worked out with a trainer at home doing cardio, intervals and weights." The source adds, "All of her meals and diet were overseen by a private chef on staff who travels with them and prepares everything specifically for her."
When it comes to her meals, another insider tells us that Bey is eating a "mostly-vegan diet."
After getting into a workout groove following the twins' birth, she became "addicted" and amped up her fitness routine, according to the source. "She immediately saw results and has now slowed back down again and doesn't put as much pressure on herself," the insider reveals. "Beyoncé is really happy at how her body has transformed after giving birth and she is comfortable in her own skin."
Bey is currently still taking cycle classes but since she's cut back a bit she's not taking as many. She also is seeing her trainer twice a week.
And the results are clearly showing, just take a look at the photos above!