Watch Chester Bennington's Carpool Karaoke With Linkin Park That Was Filmed 6 Days Before His Death

Almost three months after the death of singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park shared the episode of Carpool Karaoke they filmed with actor Ken Jeong in July, just six days before Bennington took his own life.
"With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester," a message at the beginning of the video, which was posted on the band's official Facebook page and Apple Music, reads.
The 23-minute episode is bittersweet, with Bennginton saying, "This is probably the greatest day of my life," while driving Jeong and his bandmates, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, around.
In the video, Jeong calls the experience "a wet dream," and The Hangover star asks if the band would consider changing its name to "Linken Park" so he could join.
Some of the songs the foursome tackled during their drive included Outkast's "Hey Ya!" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge." Some of the Linkin Park songs featured include "In The End" and "Numb."
Bennington's wife, Talia Bennington, shared the video on her Twitter, using the hashtags #MakeChesterProud and #F--kDepression. She also encouraged fans to donate to the One More Light Fund, which was created in his honor.
Linkin Park is set to perform a tribute concert to Bennington in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 27, with Blink 182 and other special guests also slated to perform.
On July 20, 2017, Bennington's body was found in a private home in the upscale Palos Verdes neighborhood of Los Angeles. The L.A. county coroner's office determined his cause of death was also suicide by hanging. He was 41.
Bennington filmed the episode of Carpool Karaoke just six days before his death, and executive producer James Corden told the Associated Press that the show would "approach in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate as delicately as possible and I'm just an ear to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really. It's completely up to them and that's a conversation we haven't even thought about having right now...it's a tragedy."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).