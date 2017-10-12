Prince Harry Accepts Attitude's Legacy Award on Behalf of Princess Diana

Princess Diana's impact is still felt two decades after her tragic passing.

The late British royal's son Prince Harry accepted Attitude magazine's Legacy Award on her behalf Thursday evening, an honor bestowed upon Princess Diana for her extensive efforts in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Harry graced the stage The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards in London, offering a poignant speech on his beloved mother's groundbreaking activism. Princess Diana was one of the first public figures to be photographed interacting physically with AIDS victims—a decision that helped destigmatize and lessen the public's fear around the condition.

"In April of 1987, my mother was only 25-years-old," he recalled. "She was still finding her way in public life, but already she felt a responsibility to shine her spotlight on the people and issues that were often ignored."