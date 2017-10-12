Jennifer Garner Is "Very Annoyed" With Ben Affleck's Controversy

Jennifer Garner is not happy with the negative news surrounding her ex Ben Affleck, as it means more unwanted attention of their kids, E! News has learned.

On Tuesday, hours after the actor condemned Harvey Weinstein's "unacceptable" behavior amid allegations of longtime sexual misconduct against women, a Twitter user reminded Hilarie Burton of the time Affleck groped her on camera on TRL in 2003. People then began sharing an old video that appears to show the incident and her talking about it, spurring it to go viral. The actor soon tweeted, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

Later on Tuesday, a televised 2004 interview of Affleck flirting with Canadian TV host Anne-Marie Losique as she sits on his lap went viral and stirred controversy. She told E! News it was just "fun and games for the cameras" and that "nothing improper ever happened." Also on Tuesday, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, wife of comedian John Mulaney, tweeted, "I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a-- at a Golden Globes party in 2014." The actor has not commented.