Why Kendall + Kylie Lingerie Is the Jenners' Best Collection Yet

When Kendall and Kylie Jenner release a collection, we know about it.

As was such the case with Kendall + Kylie DropOne, DropTwo, DropThree and even their swimwear collection. The social blitz, which ignites the second the girls post a promo, makes the launches hard to miss. So when the famous duo's lingerie collection, available at Topshop, quietly emerged Wednesday—without fanfare or notice on either of the young women's social accounts, we were left questioning the line's integrity.

Do Kendall and Kylie even care about this line? Is it somehow subpar to the others?

Then we looked at the collection, and any lingering doubts quickly evaporated. We could even argue this latest release is the Jenner sisters' best yet. Why? In a nutshell, it's just them.