Will Nikki Bella Retire From Wrestling After Dancing With the Stars?

Does Nikki Bella want to retire from the WWE ring after her stint on Dancing With the Stars?!

On last night's Total Bellas, Nikki's fiancé John Cena encouraged her to think about possibly retiring after she hurt her neck again. So is Nikki seriously considering leaving wrestling for good?

"It's tough because when you love something so much and you're very passionate about it you just don't ever want to hear the words retirement or you're career's over," Nikki told E! News exclusively during her DWTS rehearsal. "I know that with my spinal condition I can never be full time again, I just can't do that but I do wanna be full time and I don't want to retire. I literally can't imagine not going into the ring and I want to make a comeback with Brie and I want to do it in 2018."