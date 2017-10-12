Jessie James Decker Talks Pregnancy Cravings, Baby Names & If They'll Have a Fourth Child!

Jessie James Decker is talking all things baby!

Earlier this week, the Eric & Jessie star announced she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their third child. "I'm almost four months," Jessie tells E! News exclusively, adding that she and Eric do know the sex. "I'm not going to say but we did just find out and we're very excited about it."

In addition to the sex, the couple, who already have 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric Jr., already has a baby name picked out.

"We knew all of our children's names long before," the singer dished. "We've always had the same names picked out for the last four years. He and I are kinda like that. We just, we had a mental plan of what to do with the children's names whether it was a girl or a boy."