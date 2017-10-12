Shemar Moore Is Returning to Guest Star on Criminal Minds for Garcia's Sake

At the time of his exit from the show, Moore compared Criminal Minds to college for acting, and said he wanted to move on to life after college.

"I'd seen other actors out there in the business getting these opportunites that I would love a chance," he told E! News. "What I'm fighting for in my life, and more specifically in my career, is that shot. I'm very happy with what I've accomplished, but I want to take another step. I'm just hungry like that. I want to see what else I can do."

That said, he admitted the door to the BAU was never totally closed.

"I'm not opposed to those doors opening up again," he said. "Now, it may not be permanently, and it may not be for a full season, but if there's an opportunity to go back and dance and play, I wouldn't be opposed to that."

Moore currently stars on the CBS drama S.W.A.T.