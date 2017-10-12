Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein Offered Her Alcohol in Hotel Room When She Was 17

Kate Beckinsale recalls leaving "uneasy but unscathed" after an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room when she was 17, during which he allegedly showed up in a bathrobe and offered her alcohol.

The New Yorker recently reported 13 women claim the producer sexually harassed or assaulted them and three of them accuse him of rape. Weinstein's rep said in response to the story that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." He has not been charged with a crime. Several actresses have recently come forward with their allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, among them Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, who spoke to the New York Times, and Cara Delevingne, who penned an Instagram post.

"I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17," Beckinsale wrote in her own Instagram post on Thursday. "I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning, I left, uneasy but unscathed."