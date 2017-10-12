Twitter Temporarily Locks Rose McGowan's Account

Rose McGowan was not happy with a certain social media platform.

The Charmed actress—who has been actively tweeting about the Harvey Weinstein scandal—claimed that Twitter suspended her account.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY," the actress posted on Instagram along with a picture of the notification she received from Twitter.

E! News learned that McGowan's Twitter account was not actually suspended but rather temporarily locked, which it no longer is.

Although a Twitter spokesperson initially told E! News "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons," an additional statement has been made:

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," a Twitter spokesperson stated. "We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

The spokesperson also stated, "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

The notification McGowan received claimed her account "violated the Twitter Rules." As a result, the social platform "temporality limited some of your account features."

Which rules the actress supposedly violated, however, wasn't immediately clear.