James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed by "Older, Powerful Men"

Amid sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, stars across Hollywood are taking their own personal experiences with sexual harassment public—now including James Van Der Beek

The Dawson's Creek alum took to Twitter early Thursday to denounce the Hollywood producer's alleged behavior, applaud those who have spoken out and add his story to the growing mix.

"I've had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I've had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger," he shared with his thousands of followers. "I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There's a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome."