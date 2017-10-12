Ed Sheeran, Drake and Bruno Mars Among 2017 American Music Award Nominees

Drumroll please!

Ciara, a two-time American Music Award nominee, was up bright and early Thursday morning to announce this year's American Music Award nods live on Good Morning America.

So, which stars are leading this year's nominee pool? Bruno Mars picked up nominations for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Song and Artist of the Year while Bruno Mars was honored with nominations for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Artist of the Year. Songstress Halsey was even on set getting ready to perform her hit track, "Bad at Love," when she heard the happy news of her nomination for Favorite Pop/Rock Song.

For a complete list of all of the nominees, check out the list below. Plus, don't forget to tune in to the 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.