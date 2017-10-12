Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Private World: He May Be Cocky but Soccer's Biggest Star Is More Than the Sum of His Marketable Parts

You don't have to be a football fan to knowCristiano Ronaldo.

Nor do you even have to know that by football we mean soccer, which is what the game is called in the United States, while "American football" is how the rest of the world refers to our humble little National Football League. (None of which was helped by the U.S. men's soccer team failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the first time in 30 years they won't be competing in the quadrennial tournament.)

And since it's quite possible that people are as familiar with the cut of Cristiano Ronaldo's abs as they are with his attack style on the pitch, there's no debate that he's usually the biggest stud on the field, no matter what country you're watching from.

The 32-year-old athlete—who helped his native Portugal clinch its own World Cup berth on Tuesday with a win over Switzerland—earns a hefty portion of his ever-growing keep as a forward for Real Madrid, one of Europe's most storied and decorated football clubs. He turned pro at 17 and spent the first half of his career with Manchester United—perhaps the other most famous soccer team in the world—before Real Madrid paid a then-record $105 million for him in 2009.