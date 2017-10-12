Kerry Washington's Fall Boots Are Red Hot

Let's be real: Red over-the-knee boots sound scandalous.

Sitting on a shelf they ooze sex appeal, but on Kerry Washington, they look incredibly fashion forward and classy. Despite her lead role on the hit show, Scandal, there's nothing juicy to talk about here (besides just how gorgeous the star looks).

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress set the fall boot standard before her appearance on The View earlier this week. With a plaid oversized Faith Connexion dress, paired with red over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weiztman and black purse, she's a sight to see. By pairing the classic pattern and loose silhouette to the hot thigh-high shoes, her look is flattering, warm enough for the weather and eye-catching—exactly what you need for fall.