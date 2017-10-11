Riverdale's KJ Apa Reacts to Shocking Premiere Ending: "I Was Really Psyched, and Then..."

We feel no sadness at the loss of Miss Grundy, but someone else does.

"I've noticed that a lot of the fans aren't too keen on Miss Grundy and a lot of the fans really don't like the storyline between her and Archie, but I really did enjoy that storyline. I thought it was great," star KJ Apa told E! News. "So I was excited to have her back! I was really psyched, and then obviously with what happened...yeah."

Obviously, what happened was her murder, and when Archie finds out about it, he's not going to take it well.

"I think Archie, he loved Miss Grundy—or he thought he loved Miss Grundy—so with her being murdered, again, it kind of makes his quest to find revenge for his dad that much more intense."