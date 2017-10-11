Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Discover Their Heritage and Nikki Bella Has a Big Career Decision to Make

Know your roots!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are obsessed with learning more about their heritage for the sake of their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. So on this week's episode of Total Bellas, they decide to get a DNA test and find out more about their cultural background.

"Brie was trying to figure out what we are genetically," Bryan shared. "She would get really frustrated when I would say I'm a viking and my mom would say I'm a Tar Heel." So they decided to once and for all figure out their roots for their baby girl.