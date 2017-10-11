Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Discover Their Heritage and Nikki Bella Has a Big Career Decision to Make

Know your roots! 

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are obsessed with learning more about their heritage for the sake of their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. So on this week's episode of Total Bellas, they decide to get a DNA test and find out more about their cultural background. 

"Brie was trying to figure out what we are genetically," Bryan shared. "She would get really frustrated when I would say I'm a viking and my mom would say I'm a Tar Heel." So they decided to once and for all figure out their roots for their baby girl. 

Nikki & Brie See Their WWE Action Figures For the First Time

As per usual, J.J. Garcia is up to something crazy. This week, he is trying to win a bet with his mom and prove that he can triple his Instagram followers in one week. However, he gets on his wife Lauren Garcia's bad side by declaring social media marketing and blogging an "easy" task.

In a shocking turn of events, Nikki Bella might have gotten a career ending neck injury before WrestleMania. Which means that she could miss one of the biggest opportunities of her career, and to finish her first story-line with John Cena. Will she be able to get back in the ring? 

Watch the video above to see everything that went down on this week's episode! 

Total Bellas Season 2 brand new Sundays at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

