Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Reach Custody Agreement Over 1-Year-Old Daughter

Audrina Patridge is one step closer to settling her divorce drama with Corey Bohan

The former MTV reality star and Australian BMX rider have reached a custody agreement over their 1-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Patridge received full legal and physical custody of Kirra Max while Bohan has visitation rights three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. 

A source says they reached an agreement on their own terms, telling E! News, "Audrina and Corey came to the agreement themselves. There is still a lot to be determined, but for now Audrina has primary custody of their child and Corey is getting visits each week."

Photos

The Hills Then and Now: What the Stars Look Like 10 Years Later

Additionally, The Hills star was granted a personal conduct and stay away order from Bohan. Aside from "brief and peaceful" interactions, he has been ordered to say 100-yards away from Audrina, her home, job, vehicle and Kirra's school or childcare. 

As E! News previously reported, the exes appeared in court on Monday to reach an agreement over their current living situation. 

Bohan agreed to move out of their Orange County, Calif. home and Patridge agreed to pay her estranged husband $35,000 to finance the move. 

Audrina Patridge, Corey Bohan, Instagram

Instagram

Patridge, 32, has yet to comment publicly on the developments in her divorce case, but as an insider recently explained, she's staying strong for the sake of her little girl. 

"Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with," the source said. "She's happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in the O.C. because she's surrounded and supported by her friends and family."

She filed for divorce in late September, two days after obtaining a domestic violence restraining order from her husband of 10 months. No charges were ultimately filed against Bohan due to lack of evidence, though a domestic violence case is still pending in family court. 

Court documents point out a hearing in the case is scheduled for February 2018. 

Patridge has remained active on social media throughout her personal struggles, most recently enjoying a day at the beach with her daughter and spending time with friends. 

