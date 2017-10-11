Christina Applegate Had Her Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes Removed: "I've Taken Control of Everything"

Christina Applegate continues to put her health first.

Close to nine years after undergoing a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, the actress revealed to Today that she recently underwent another surgery.

"Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed," she shared. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything."

Christina added, "It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table. Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."

For those who don't recall, the Married With Children and Anchorman star has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which predisposes her to developing cancer. Christina sometimes wonders if her six-year-old daughter could have it as well.