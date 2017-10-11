How to Glow in the Fall, According to Celeb Makeup Artist Mary Phillips

Step 1: Warm up La Mer Treatment Lotion with your fingertips, then press into damp skin.

Step 2: Apply a foundation that's the same color as your shoulder to avoid pale-appearing skin.

Step 3: Highlight your skin with La Mer Concealer, hitting the high points of the face. This will ensure that it doesn't look like you're wearing makeup.

Step 4: Apply powder only to the center of the face, so you're still glowing.

Step 5: Softly blend a nude eyeshadow, such as the Tom Ford Eye Quad in Cocoa Mirage into the lash line, moving your way up.

Step 6: Curl your lashes, moving slightly moving the curler from side to side.

Step 7: Apply Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara, wiggling the wand at the base of the lash line, then drag it up.

Step 8: Apply Kevyn Aucoin Flesh Tone Lip Pencil all over the lips, which makes your lipstick or gloss last longer.

Step 9: Amp it up with Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Gloss.

Step 10: Finish the look by warming moisturizer in your hands, and pressing it into the top of the cheekbones, down the nose and on the forehead (only a small amount).