The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Finds Its Captain: Everything We Know About the Still-Untitled Shondaland Series

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff continues to take shape.
We still may not know the name of the series, which will be set in the Grey's universe, but take place at a Seattle firehouse, but with each passing day we know more and more about what the cast of the show will look like. The latest addition to the crew? That'd be Medium alum Miguel Sandoval, who'll be assuming the Chief Weber-esque leadership position at the firehouse.
To get up to date on everything these it to know about the series, debuting in 2018 after some character are introduced in an episode of Grey's, scroll on!
ABC announced during their 2017-18 Upfronts presentation that Grey's Anatomy was getting a second spinoff—It's first? Private Practice in 2007. This time, the action would be staying in Seattle, centered at a firehouse. The series, which remains untitled as of press time, will follow these brave men and women—from captain to newest recruit—as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.
"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda [Rhimes,] and Grey's signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," network president Channing Dungey said at the time.
Grey's Anatomy EP Stacy McKee will write the series, set to debut at midseason, and serve as EP, alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers. (The show was ordered before Rhimes and Beers partnered with Netflix.)
In July, Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz was announced as the spinoff's first star. Her character name has still not been divulged, and while the network wouldn't confirm that she'll be the show's leading lady, executive producer Paris Barclay did tweet news of her involvement by saying, "She's our star!"
After the season 13 finale hinted that Dr. Ben Warren might jump ship from the mothership to the spinoff when the doctor joined the hunt for Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) in a blaze caused by the explosion, E! News confirmed in September that Jason George would be the second series regular on the new show. How the character leaves Grey Sloan Memorial (and what toll that'll take on his marriage to Bailey) remains to be seen, but George will remain a series regular on Grey's until production begins on the spinoff. And don't rule out occasional appearances on Grey's once the spinoff is up and running, either.
Little is known about the Aquarius alum's character, but E! News confirmed he'll be starring as Lieutenant Jack. Where else have you seen him before? Friday Night Lights, The Flash and True Blood.
E! News has confirmed that Barrett Doss will star as a firefighter named Victoria, but little else is known about the character. Fun fact: Doss appeared in the 30 Rock season finale as Eliza Lemon, Liz Lemon's great-granddaughter who popped after the credits to pitch an ageless Kenneth Parcell on a show about stories her great-grandma used to tell her.
The Too Close to Home star joins the series regular cast as Maya, E! News has confirmed.
Okierete Onaodowan, who originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the Broadway smash Hamilton, will star as Dean, E! News has confirmed.
Fresh off the canceled Shondaland series The Catch, Jay Hayden has landed the series regular role of Travis, E! News has confirmed.
Medium alum Miguel Sandoval has landed the series regular role of Captain Pruitt, the spinoff's Chief Weber-esque leader, E! News has confirmed. Described as a tough and respected leader, who is beloved by his subordinates, he's a progressive thinker who advocates for his crew, even if it means standing up to his superiors. He's been offered promotions in the past but declines because he'd rather be on the front line than behind a desk.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The still-untitled spinoff is due in 2018.