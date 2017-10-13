Celebrity Superstitions to Get You Through Friday the 13th

Happy Friday the 13th!

Or is it? Is the number 13 lucky or unlucky? Taylor Swift is a big fan of it—in fact, it's been her lucky number from birth.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she told MTV in 2009. "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

For years, Swift has written the number on her hand before performances.

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing," she told MTV.