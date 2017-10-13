Celebrity Superstitions to Get You Through Friday the 13th

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pink, P!nk, Singer, Career, Outspokeness

Just Like Fire: How Pink Has Made a Career Out of Telling It Just Like It Is

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Celebrities Born on Friday the 13th: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and More

Stars Born on Friday the 13th

Taylor Swift

Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Happy Friday the 13th!

Or is it? Is the number 13 lucky or unlucky? Taylor Swift is a big fan of it—in fact, it's been her lucky number from birth.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first  No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she told MTV in 2009. "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

For years, Swift has written the number on her hand before performances.

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing," she told MTV.

Taylor Swift

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The singer is obsessed with the number 13 and incorporates it in her life and career. She was even born on December 13, 1989.

Megan Fox

Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Megan Fox

The actress said on Conan in 2009 that she deals with her fear of flying by listening to Britney Spears music, saying, "I know for a fact it's not in my destiny to die listening to a Britney Spears album, so I always put that on in my [headphones] when I'm flying because I know it won't crash if I've got Britney on."

Heidi Klum, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

The supermodel and Project Runway host travels with a bag of her own baby teeth for good luck.

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Victoria Beckham

"I'm a very spiritual person. I travel with my crystals. I've got all different colors. It's just something that I'm into," the fashion designer and Spice Girls singer told Us Weekly in 2011. "I am quite a superstitious person. I don't walk under a ladder. If I see a magpie, I salute."

Serena Williams

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Serena Williams

The tennis star brings shower sandals to the court, ties her shoelaces a specific way, wears the same pair of socks during a tournament run and bounces the ball exactly five times before her first serve and twice before her second, according to Men's Fitness.

Lady Gaga

AKM-GSI

Lady Gaga

"I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone they're going to take my creativity from me through my vagina," Lady Gaga told Vanity Fair in 2010.

Article continues below

Kit Harington, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com

Kit Harington

"I have a few kind of lucky mascots," Game of Thrones' Jon Snow told Condé Nast Traveler in 2012. "I've got a lucky pen—it's one I've had since I was a kid, and I carry it everywhere. And I haven't lost it yet, I've lost everything else. I'm kind of OCD, actually. Every time I get on a plane I have to touch the outside of the plane three times before I get in."

 

Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Aniston

"If I walk on to an airplane, I always have to go on with my right foot first and tap the outside of the plane," she once told The Insider. "I have always done it for luck."

Chris Martin, Super Bowl

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Chris Martin

"For me, there are about 18 things I have to do before I can go out to perform—most of them are too ridiculous to repeat! One is I have to brush my teeth before I go on stage, otherwise I just don't feel smart," the Coldplay frontman reportedly told the Melbourne Herald Sun

Article continues below

Cameron Diaz

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Cameron Diaz

"I knock on wood all day long...constantly," she told Cosmopolitan in 2000. "But I've also flown on Friday the 13th in a storm with a black cat on my lap, so I'm not that superstitious."

Emma Roberts

GAMR / BACKGRID

Emma Roberts

"Don't walk under ladders. My mom just walked under one yesterday and I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe you just did that!' I've never walked under a ladder, ever," InStyle quoted the actress as saying.

Christian Bale, Golden Globe Awards

]Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

Christian Bale

"I walk under ladders, I do all that stuff. I do it on purpose. I like provoking superstitions," InStyle quoted the actor as saying.

Article continues below

Check out other celebrity superstitions, in honor of Friday the 13th.

The list includes the likes of Megan Fox, Victoria BeckhamChris Martin and Christian Bale.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.