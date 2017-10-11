Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Introduce Their Newborn Son Gunner on the Cover of Us Weekly

Us Weekly
Look at that face!
A little more than a week since Gunner Stone Pratt's arrival into the world, the newborn has already made his public debut—on the cover Us Weekly. As the first child of reality stars Heidi Montagand Spencer Pratt, the baby's first introduction certainly does not lack the glitz and glamour we've come to expect from the Hills alums.
"Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel," the proud first-time mom wrote as she revealed the magazine cover on Instagram Wednesday.
As the icing on Gunner's first foray into the media, it turns out his famous parents have also created an Instagram for the baby, already complete with 11,000 followers and counting.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The couple welcomed their first child after nearly a decade of marriage on October 1, completing Heidi's longtime dream of becoming a mama. "What a blessed journey pregnancy has been," she wrote on Instagram days before the birth. "It's hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love."
While the cherub's moniker isn't usual, dad Spencer wanted something even more "flashy." "We came to a common ground," Spencer explained to E!'s Zuri Hall in August. "I definitely wanted Speidi. At least a middle name!"
As they told Us Weekly, the baby's final name was sports-inspired. "He'll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he's going to be gunning those throws down home plate," Pratt told the magazine. "If he wants to be a skier, he's going to be gunning down those moguls. It just applies to a lot of sports."
Congratulations again, you two, on your new bundle of joy!