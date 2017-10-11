The Platinum Life: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More Stars Who Are Married to Music!
by
Brett Malec
|
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden
The actress and the Good Charlotte rocker wed in January 2015, seven months after being introduced by their sister-in-law Nicole Richie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
Ashlee and Evan got engaged in January 2014 and married on Aug. 30, 2014. Jessica and Eric started dating in May 2010 and married in July 2014.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
The actress and singer, who are parents to son Silas, have been married since 2012.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill
The super model and Kings of Leon frontman, who now have one child, wed back in 2011.
Splash News
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Though they've been friends for over a decade, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't get super serious with the rapper until 2012. They married in Italy in 2014 and now have two kids, daughter North and son Saint.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
The model and singer met on the set of a music video before marrying in 2013.
INFphoto.com
Keira Knightly & James Righton
The actress and the Klaxons rocker married in May 2013. They now have a daughter named Edie.
John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
The Aussie actress and Aussie country singer were married in June 2006 a year after meeting. They now have two daughters, Sunday and Faith.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records
Nicole Richie & Joel Madden
The longtime lovers had two children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, before tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010.
REX/Shutterstock
Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine
The model and Maroon 5 frontman wed in 2013. The have one child with another on the way.
Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford
The actress and Mumford & Sons rocker were childhood friends who reconnected as adults and married in 2012.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Pink & Carey Hart
The singer and motocross racer married in 2006 and separated two years later. They reconciled in 2009 and welcomes daughter Willow in 2011.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelly
The former Grey's Anatomy star met her longtime hubby on the set of one of his early music videos.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
The ice hockey star met the singer backstage at one of her concerts in 2008. They wed in 2010 and now have one son.