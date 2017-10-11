Riverdale Season 2 Premiere: Watch the Bloody Opening Scene Now to Find Out Fred's Fate

Archie Andrews is in a race against death.

Rejoice, River Vixens and Bulldogs, Riverdale is FINALLY back tonight on The CW, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two premiere's opening scene, which wastes no time in revealing the fate of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), who was shot in the final moments of the season one premiere.

In the exclusive video above, Fred is still alive...but barely, as he's bleeding A LOT as Archie (KJ Apa) races to get him to the hospital, driving his father's truck when he doesn't even have a license yet.