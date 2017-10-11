Riverdale Season 2 Premiere: Watch the Bloody Opening Scene Now to Find Out Fred's Fate

Archie Andrews is in a race against death.
Rejoice, River Vixens and Bulldogs, Riverdale is FINALLY back tonight on The CW, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two premiere's opening scene, which wastes no time in revealing the fate of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), who was shot in the final moments of the season one premiere.
In the exclusive video above, Fred is still alive...but barely, as he's bleeding A LOT as Archie (KJ Apa) races to get him to the hospital, driving his father's truck when he doesn't even have a license yet.
And as a desperate Archie is racing to save his father's life, the rest of the Riverdale gang is seen going about their day, not yet knowing of the shooting at Pop's.
"Our story continues," Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrates. "The Mayor's Jubilee was supposed to change everything, be a new start, but when we woke up the next morning, Riverdale was still, at its heart, a haunted town."
And fans will see a haunted Archie in season two, as KJ Apa told E! News that his father's shooting will send our hero into "full beast mode."
"I think immediately from the get-go, Archie finds himself fully blinded by this revenge for whoever shot his dad in that diner, and there is more events that take place as we go on that intensify that hunger for revenge," Apa previewed for us. "I think it's kind of like his Bruce Wayne/Peter Parker moment. He's stepping up and he's going full beast mode, for sure."
Here's hoping Fred makes it out of the hospital alive.
Riverdale returns tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. on The CW.