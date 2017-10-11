Sia Flashes Her Face and Her Nipple in Candid, Boob-Baring Pic

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Boy Scouts of America

Boy Scouts of America Will Welcome Girls to Join in Historic Change

Cara Delevingne, Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to Kiss Her and Wanted to Watch Her Kiss Woman

Angelina Jolie, Harvey Weinstein

Every Star Who Has Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sia is baring it all!

We all know the singer for her signature, elaborate wigs that are always covering her face. But in a rare photo yesterday, she took it off...along with some of her clothes.

Makeup artist and hairstylist Tonya Brewer caught the hilarious moment after Sia finished directing her very first film. In the pic, the singer rocks a bright green face mask, pink furry slippers and a white, silk robe, which happened to slip just far enough over that she accidentally flashed a boob!

Photos

Celeb Nip Slips

"She just directed her first film," Brewer captioned the photo. "She had no idea her boob was out. thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic."

Meanwhile, though we've seen Sia out and about without her wig on a few occasions, it's rare.

She explained to James Corden during an episode of Carpool Karaoke that her wig is a symbol of what's missing in the music industry.

"I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success," she said at the time. "I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way."

She continued, "I thought, 'What doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' And it was mystery. I was like, 'There's pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'"

Thus, the creation of the wig!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sia , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.