Ciara and Janet Jackson Have the Most Magical Day at Disneyland With Their Kids

You don't have to be a kid to love Disneyland—Ciara and Janet Jackson are proof of that.

The two singers spent the day enjoying the California theme park with their kids. Ciara brought her son Future Zahir Wilburn and Jackson brought her son Eissa Al Mana. They also invited a few friends to join, including one of Jackson's former backup dancers.

The "Body Party" singer posted a picture of her wearing a Mickey Mouse-eared hat with the "Miss You Much" singer by her side. They were also photographed strolling through the theme park.