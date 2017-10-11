Harvey Weinstein Addresses Georgina Chapman's Separation: "I Support Her Decision"

In the wake of Georgina Chapman's separation announcement, Harvey Weinstein is speaking out.

After 10 years of marriage and amid allegations of rape and sexual misconduct surrounding the Hollywood producer, the Marchesa designer announced late Monday that she is leaving her former husband.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."

She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."