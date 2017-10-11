Harvey Weinstein Addresses Georgina Chapman's Separation: "I Support Her Decision"

In the wake of Georgina Chapman's separation announcement, Harvey Weinstein is speaking out.
After 10 years of marriage and amid allegations of rape and sexual misconduct surrounding the Hollywood producer, the Marchesa designer announced late Monday that she is leaving her former husband.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."
She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
In response, Weinstein issued his own statement on the matter on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the "pain" his family has suffered.
"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he explained in the statement. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."
"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again," he concluded. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Their split comes days after the New York Times first went public with a report of an investigation exploring three decades' worth of sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women against Weinstein.
While his lawyer called the allegations in the Times article "false and defamatory," Harvey released his own statement to outlets.
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
As for Ronan Farrow's investigative report for The New Yorker, which included allegations of rape against Weinstein from three women, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued the following statement: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."
The statement concluded, "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."