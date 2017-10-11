Kristen Bell Covers Shape and Talks Diet, Fitness and How She's Setting an Example for Her Daughters

Want to look as good as Kristen Bell?

The petite Veronica Mars alum and Frozen star revealed some of her diet and fitness secrets to Shape magazine, which features her on the cover of its November 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on October 17. She also talked about how she's teaching her and husband Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, that "paying attention to your body is mandatory."

Bell said she is a fan of yoga and "fast workouts," saying she incorporates sprints into her exercise routine, which take about 25 minutes. She also multi-tasks, fitting in some workouts while hanging out with her kids.

"It's important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed," she said. "So when I'm in their room with them, I'll do some squats. When they ask what I'm doing, I'll say I'm getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they'll say, ‘I'm getting my workout in.'"

"It's a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age—that paying attention to your body is mandatory," she said. "Whether it's putting my sunscreen on or doing push-ups, it's not just me taking care of myself but also helping me shape my daughters."