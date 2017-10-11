Outlander Season 4 Adds Downton Abbey Veterans in Pivotal Roles

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cast, Dynasty

Dynasty Then and Now: How the CW Is Reimagining the Hit 80s Soap for 2017

"Dynasty" Stars Reveal Diversity Changes

How Does the New "Dynasty" Compare to the Original?

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Ed Speleers

Getty Images

Outlander is adding some familiar faces to its cast for season four. The Starz drama has cast Orphan Black and Downton Abbey veteran Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta, Jamie's strong-willed aunt. Ed Speleers of Wolf Hall will play Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler.

Doyle Kennedy, who viewers remember as Siobhan Sadler, also played Mr. Bates' wife on Downton Abbey. Her other credits include Dexter, Albert Nobbs, The Tudors, Sing Street and The Conjuring 2. She's also an accomplished singer.

Photos

All the Scoop on Outlander Season 3

Speleers played Jimmy Kent on Downton Abbey from seasons three-five. His other credits include Howl, Wolf Hall, Alice Through the Looking Glass and Eragon.

Season four began filming in Scotland this week. The new season will be 13 episodes and is based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth in Diana Gabaldon's eight-book Outlander series. In a release, Starz said the "upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)." So, you know, no spoilers here unless you've read Drums of Autumn.

Outlander will take a week off, but air a marathon on Sunday, Oct. 15. The fantasy series returns on Sunday, Oct. 22 with the reunion you've been waiting for. Yes, the print shop scene is coming. Claire and Jamie, together again for the first time in 20 years! Check out a preview of the special extended 74-minute episode now.

What do you think of the casting?

Outlander airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Starz.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , Downton Abbey , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.