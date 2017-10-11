Outlander Season 4 Adds Downton Abbey Veterans in Pivotal Roles

Getty Images
Outlander is adding some familiar faces to its cast for season four. The Starz drama has cast Orphan Black and Downton Abbey veteran Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta, Jamie's strong-willed aunt. Ed Speleers of Wolf Hall will play Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler.
Doyle Kennedy, who viewers remember as Siobhan Sadler, also played Mr. Bates' wife on Downton Abbey. Her other credits include Dexter, Albert Nobbs, The Tudors, Sing Street and The Conjuring 2. She's also an accomplished singer.
Speleers played Jimmy Kent on Downton Abbey from seasons three-five. His other credits include Howl, Wolf Hall, Alice Through the Looking Glass and Eragon.
Season four began filming in Scotland this week. The new season will be 13 episodes and is based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth in Diana Gabaldon's eight-book Outlander series. In a release, Starz said the "upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)." So, you know, no spoilers here unless you've read Drums of Autumn.
Outlander will take a week off, but air a marathon on Sunday, Oct. 15. The fantasy series returns on Sunday, Oct. 22 with the reunion you've been waiting for. Yes, the print shop scene is coming. Claire and Jamie, together again for the first time in 20 years! Check out a preview of the special extended 74-minute episode now.
Outlander airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Starz.