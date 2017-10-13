Kourtney Kardashian Gets So "Giddy" While Planning Birthday Surprise for Her Boyfriend: "You're So F--king Weird!"

Kim Kardashian Totally Shades Khloe's Wardrobe During Hilarious Closet Clean-Out: "Jersey Shore on Another Level!"
Oh, the look of love!
Kourtney Kardashian is planning a sweet birthday surprise for her boyfriend on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this sneak peek clip, Kourt is acting weird while struggling to wrap a gift for her man and Khloe Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban can't help but notice her funny mood.
"I know Kourt has been out on the dating scene recently. She's planning a birthday surprise tonight," Khloe explains. "I don't really know the details tonight but she's like doing this whole exchange. Like she's putting like a hotel key into a wallet."
Khloe adds, "Never known Kourtney to be this giddy ever in my life. I've never known Kourtney to plan anything. It's so cute though to see her this giddy."
As Kourtney nervously wraps her gift, Jonathan tells her, "Just be fun. You're so f--king weird about it."
"I know a little about this guy but I'm not gonna ask a lot of questions because she's super awkward," Khloe adds. "She will like shut down. Don't ask, don't tell policy."
Watch Kourtney get all "giddy" in the clip!
