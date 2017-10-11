Chip and Joanna Gaines Open Up About Why They're Leaving HGTV

Ending their HGTV show Fixer Upper was not an easy decision for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.

The couple had announced on September 26 that season five would be the last for the series. In an interview with People that was published on Wednesday, the Gaineses opened up about moving on and also debunked rumors about their marriage again.

"We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families—but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit," said Joanna, 39.