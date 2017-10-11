BAFTA Suspends Harvey Weinstein's Membership Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The fallout continues.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced Wednesday that it "has informed" Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately.
"Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values. This has led to Mr. Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry. BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments."
Weinstein has not commented on his suspension.
The National Organization for Women is calling for Weinstein to lose his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "This week The New York Times reported that Weinstein silenced numerous women who accused him of sexual harassment—and many more came forward after the article's publication, including actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. We are witnessing the downfall of a powerful man at the hands of empowered women," NOW president Toni Van Pelt said in a statement released Tuesday. "It took tremendous courage for these survivors to come forward, in spite of the looming threat of personal and legal retribution from Weinstein, and the fierce shame that so many survivors experience."
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based anti-poverty charity, said Weinstein had stepped down from the board; his rep declined to comment. According to reports, he also stepped down from several other charitable organizations in light of allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women over the course of several decades. Last week, The New York Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey interviewed a few of alleged victims about their experiences with Weinstein. In a statement, his attorney, Charles J. Harder, said the story was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." The New York Times stands by its reporting, a rep said.
Ronan Farrow published an article in The New Yorker Tuesday in which three women accused Weinstein of rape. The producer's denied the claims, saying in a statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." In response to women who went on the record about their alleged encounters, the rep said, "Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual." According to Weinstein's rep, he is now seeing a therapist and hopes one day, "if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance." Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she is leaving him Tuesday.
