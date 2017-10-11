Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Poses With Cheetahs for Glamorous Harper's Bazaar Shoot

Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni Rates Donald Trump's Physical Appearance

Grey's Anatomy

Watch the First Few Minutes of Grey's Anatomy's Newest Episode of Post-Op & Reminisce About the Musical Ep

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

All eyes were on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Tuesday night.

The private pair made a surprise appearance at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the world premiere of Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok (in theaters Nov. 3). Indeed, it was a rare red carpet outing for the couple, who last attended the L.A. premiere of Liam's Paranoia on Aug. 8, 2013—just six days before Miley and Liam ended their engagement.

Miley and Liam got back together in 2016, and they were inseparable as they posed for photos at Tuesday's premiere. Chris and Liam's brother Luke Hemsworth and sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth were also at event, as were Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and the three brothers' parents.

Photos

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Posters

Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The night was really about Chris, who spent time posing for photos with director Taika Waititi and actors Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

E! News' Zuri Hall was on the red carpet, where she asked Chris how it felt to have Liam and Miley show their support. "It's nice to have them together," the 34-year-old actor said. "They are busy, and any time they can get together is nice." E! News' Sibley Scoles had talked to him Monday about a possible wedding, but Chris played coy about his brother's relationship status.

"I don't know if they're engaged," the actor said. "I love them both."

Sibley also talked to Chris about bringing his three children to the set of Thor: Ragnarok. "They were wildly unimpressed," he confessed. "They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fight monsters for a living and you don't. You pretend. And so, we're going to wreck stuff.'" Suffice to say, they won't be dressing up as Thor for Halloween. "They want to be Wonder Woman. It's true, both my sons and my daughter," he said. "It's alright; I love Wonder Woman."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Couples , Premieres , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.