Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
All eyes were on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Tuesday night.
The private pair made a surprise appearance at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the world premiere of Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok (in theaters Nov. 3). Indeed, it was a rare red carpet outing for the couple, who last attended the L.A. premiere of Liam's Paranoia on Aug. 8, 2013—just six days before Miley and Liam ended their engagement.
Miley and Liam got back together in 2016, and they were inseparable as they posed for photos at Tuesday's premiere. Chris and Liam's brother Luke Hemsworth and sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth were also at event, as were Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and the three brothers' parents.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The night was really about Chris, who spent time posing for photos with director Taika Waititi and actors Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.
E! News' Zuri Hall was on the red carpet, where she asked Chris how it felt to have Liam and Miley show their support. "It's nice to have them together," the 34-year-old actor said. "They are busy, and any time they can get together is nice." E! News' Sibley Scoles had talked to him Monday about a possible wedding, but Chris played coy about his brother's relationship status.
"I don't know if they're engaged," the actor said. "I love them both."
Sibley also talked to Chris about bringing his three children to the set of Thor: Ragnarok. "They were wildly unimpressed," he confessed. "They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fight monsters for a living and you don't. You pretend. And so, we're going to wreck stuff.'" Suffice to say, they won't be dressing up as Thor for Halloween. "They want to be Wonder Woman. It's true, both my sons and my daughter," he said. "It's alright; I love Wonder Woman."