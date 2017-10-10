Carpool Karaoke: Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Hannah Montana Past and Plays "How High Were You?"

Miley Cyrus finally took a seat next to James Corden in his trusty car tonight, and together, they created some beautiful harmonies on some of Miley's biggest hits. They belted "We Can't Stop," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Younger Now," "Wrecking Ball," and "Malibu."
But that car ride was about way more than singing, because Miley took a minute to reflect on her past, her driving skills, her crying skills, and how high on a scale of 1 to 10 she was at various times in her life.
For example, she was a zero during her infamous 2013 VMA performance (because she gets to scared to smoke before shows), and she wasn't high but wished she was the first time she heard her Billy Ray Cyrus hit, "Achy Breaky Heart."
But when she filmed that "Wrecking Ball" video? "10."
Miley also revealed that she's a terrible driver, and while on the set of The Voice, she once backed her car into some stairs on the sound trailer, breaking the sound trailer and shattering her back windshield, "but I didn't tell anyone, I just left. So I did a hit and run."
The next day, she went and told fellow coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton what she had done, only to then realize she was already mic'd and had just told on herself.
The singer also took a moment to reflect on those twerk-filled VMA performances, and says that they made her the activist she is today.
"I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or something that I do, then I hsould make it a good thing, and I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."
"I think there was something when I first, you know, kind of stopped doing Hannah Montana...saying, I'm not that, I want you to know who I really am, but I love that that was me and is me and is a part of me. And I think I've allowed that childhood self to shine through a little more because I'm not trying to run away from it, I'm trying to embrace it. I think that's good for everybody should embrace who they used to be because it's made you who you are now.
"See, I thought you were just going to say, 'I've stopped smoking weed,'" Corden joked.
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.