Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Thinks Georgina Chapman Needs to "Be There for Her Husband"

Lindsay Lohan is speaking out in defense of Harvey Weinstein.

In two Instagram Story videos that have since been deleted, the actress decided to share her perspective on the allegations surround the Hollywood producer.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don't think it's right what's going on," Lindsay explained. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

She continued, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me—we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop—I think it's wrong. So stand up."

Earlier today, Georgina Chapman announced that she was leaving her husband as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations.