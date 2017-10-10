This Is Us Is Making Us Really Worried About Kevin (and Jack)

Kevin truly is his father's son, as we learned tonight on This Is Us.

After Sylvester Stallone, of all people, forced him to confront his father's death, Kevin (Justin Hartley) freaked out. And when he got injured on the set of his movie, he turned to pills, and it sounds like all of our concern for the turn Kevin's taking is not unwarranted.

"I think the nature of Jack [Milo Ventimiglia] needing to go sit inside of AA and exploring his demons is a little bit of him letting that breath out that he's kept closed up for four decades," creator Dan Fogelman said during the show's Facebook after show. "I think his son, generations, decades later, is experiencing the same thing, but it's as it relates to the loss of his father. That's what we're trying to get there."

Kevin even lost it on Kate, who was just trying to help, after she talked to Stallone about Jack's death.