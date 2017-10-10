BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

May we have the winners please?
Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B got some major recognition at tonight's 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by fellow nominee and winner DJ Khaled. The "Bodak Yellow" star was nominated for a whopping nine awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year and Hustler of the Year. She took home five awards—Single of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Mix Tape and Made-You-Look Award.
Kendrick Lamar, who nabbed four awards, and DJ Khaled, who took home two awards, were also two of the big winners at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Award.
In addition, some of your favorite musicians were able to pick up some pretty impressive trophies in a wide variety of categories.
The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony took place in Miami on October 6, but air tonight on BET at 8 p.m. ET.
If you missed the show, we've got you covered with the complete list of winners below. Take a look!
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Future - "Mask Off"
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
WINNER: DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles"
Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up"
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Cole
Jay-Z
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
WINNER: DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
WINNER: Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
WINNER: DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
"Bad And Boujee" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
WINNER: "Bodak Yellow" – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"HUMBLE." – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
"Mask Off" – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
"Wild Thoughts" – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled - Grateful
Future - FUTURE
Cole - 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z - 4:44
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
WINNER: Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
WINNER: Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
WINNER: Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com
Best Mixtape
WINNER: Cardi B - Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane - Droptopwop
Juicy J - Gas Face
Playboi Carti - Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley - My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It - Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper - "I'm The One" (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane - "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad And Boujee" (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
WINNER: Nicki Minaj - "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa - "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
WINNER: Jay Z - "Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Kendrick Lamar - "DNA."
Lecrae - "Blessings" ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator - "Who Dat Boy" ft. A$AP Rocky