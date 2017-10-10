BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

May we have the winners please?

Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B got some major recognition at tonight's 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by fellow nominee and winner DJ Khaled. The "Bodak Yellow" star was nominated for a whopping nine awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year and Hustler of the Year. She took home five awards—Single of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Mix Tape and Made-You-Look Award.

Kendrick Lamar, who nabbed four awards, and DJ Khaled, who took home two awards, were also two of the big winners at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Award.

In addition, some of your favorite musicians were able to pick up some pretty impressive trophies in a wide variety of categories.

The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony took place in Miami on October 6, but air tonight on BET at 8 p.m. ET.

If you missed the show, we've got you covered with the complete list of winners below. Take a look!