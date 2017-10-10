Watch Eminem Slam President Donald Trump in New Freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem is expressing his views on President Donald Trump with help from a newly released freestyle rap.

In a taped segment that aired tonight on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Grammy winner appeared in a downtown Detroit parking garage where he voiced his disapproval towards the Commander in Chief.

"When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada," he raps. "All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a twitter storm with the Packers."

Eminem continues, "Then says he wants to lower our taxes / Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips / Back and forth with fam to his golf resorts and mansions?"