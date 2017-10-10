Watch Eminem Slam President Donald Trump in New Freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem is expressing his views on President Donald Trump with help from a newly released freestyle rap.
In a taped segment that aired tonight on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Grammy winner appeared in a downtown Detroit parking garage where he voiced his disapproval towards the Commander in Chief.
"When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada," he raps. "All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a twitter storm with the Packers."
Eminem continues, "Then says he wants to lower our taxes / Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips / Back and forth with fam to his golf resorts and mansions?"
The rapper goes on to question President Trump's endorsement of former chief strategist Steve Bannon and his controversial words to Senator John McCain.
"Now, if you're a black athlete / You're a spoiled little brat / For tryna use your platform or your stature / To try to give those a voice who don't have one," Eminem continued to rap. "He says, 'You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards' / Unless, you're a POW who was tortured and battered / 'Cause to him, you're zeros / 'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured / That's not disrespecting the military."
This isn't the first time Eminem has voiced his disapproval for President Trump.
Last fall, the man behind huge hits including "The Real Slim Shade" and "Lose Yourself" made a track called "Campaign Speech" that including lines about the then Republican nominee.
Most recently, the Detroit rapper led U.K. audiences last month in anti-Trump protests.
The 2017 Hip Hop Awards hosted by DJ Khaled airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on BET.