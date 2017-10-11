Kris Jenner Gets a Little Tipsy and Prank Calls Hotel Asking for Daughter Khloe Kardashian as "Funny Bunny!"

Kris Jenner is making some silly tipsy phone calls again!

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris and Khloe Kardashian enjoy a day of bonding while wine tasting. Things go off the rails when the buzzed duo decide to prank call a hotel.

"Hello, can I please have Khloe Kardashian's room?" Kris asks become the lady working says they don't have a guest by that name. "Oh that's wild! I think she's under a, I don't know another name. I think it's like Funny Bunny or Fred Flinstone. That's the two that I know she normally goes under."