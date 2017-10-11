Kris Jenner Gets a Little Tipsy and Prank Calls Hotel Asking for Daughter Khloe Kardashian as "Funny Bunny!"

Kris Jenner is making some silly tipsy phone calls again!

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris and Khloe Kardashian enjoy a day of bonding while wine tasting. Things go off the rails when the buzzed duo decide to prank call a hotel.

"Hello, can I please have Khloe Kardashian's room?" Kris asks become the lady working says they don't have a guest by that name. "Oh that's wild! I think she's under a, I don't know another name. I think it's like Funny Bunny or Fred Flinstone. That's the two that I know she normally goes under."

Kris' second call is to a bakery and she inquires about what pastries Khloe buys there. After an interesting chat about rhubarb, Kris asks the gentleman about a good "toeologist" because her feet hurt.

Believe it or, not man is a total sport throughout the ridiculous call!

Watch the clip to see the debauchery go down.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

